Jordan Poyer will attend Bills mandatory minicamp

Last week, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he had not received any indication that Jordan Poyer would skip mandatory minicamp as the safety looks to receive a new contract.

That has now been backed up by a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said Monday that Poyer will attend minicamp over the next few days.

Poyer changed agents earlier this offseason to help him in seeking a new deal. Poyer has one year left on his current contract and is slated to make $5.6 million in base salary but only $500,000 of his pay is guaranteed. With all of his bonuses, Poyer is set to count about $10.8 million against the cap in 2022.

Entering his sixth season with Buffalo, Poyer was a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time in 2021. He started 16 games and recorded five interceptions, nine passes defensed, 3.0 sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

Poyer, who turned 31 in April, has appeared in 127 career games with 89 starts and has 20 interceptions, 42 passes defensed, and seven forced fumbles.

