Jordan Poyer agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins

The Dolphins are signing free agent safety Jordan Poyer to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Poyer, 32, will play next to Jevon Holland in Miami.

He was part of the salary cap purge in Buffalo last week, joining Mitch Morse, Tre'Davious White, Deonte Harty and Siran Neal on the transactions wire with their release.

Poyer re-signed with the Bills on a two-year deal a year ago. He initially joined the Bills in 2017, pairing with Micah Hyde at safety for seven seasons.

Poyer started 16 games in 2023, totaling 100 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and four pass breakups.

He has 24 interceptions, 54 passes defended, 12 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 806 tackles in 11 NFL seasons, with his career beginning with the Eagles as a seventh-round pick in 2013. Poyer also has played for the Browns.