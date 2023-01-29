Jordan Pope shines as Oregon State outlasts Colorado for 3rd Pac-12 win

Oregon State men's basketball defeats Colorado by a final score of 60-52 on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Corvallis. Jordan Pope scored 17 second-half points and finished with a team-high 19 points against the Buffaloes. Colorado's Tristan Da Silva scored a game-high 22 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.