Jordan Poole's hilarious reaction to Kevon Looney's game-winning layup
Poole's hilarious reaction to Looney's game-winning layup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
When the Warriors needed a huge basket, they turned to none other than ... Kevon Looney?
Beating the Indiana Pacers 102-100 Monday night at Gainbridge Farmhouse, the Warriors stole a win away from the lowly Pacers thanks to an unlikely score.
A fourth-quarter Warriors comeback concluded with an offensive rebound and layup from Looney with 13 seconds remaining in the game.
Loon comes up with the clutch bucket 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UTIKg11E4f
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2021
Looney's basket capped off a very productive night from the center, who scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field while grabbing eight rebounds and three assists.
Warriors guard Jordan Poole had a similar reaction to Looney's basket as probably most of us watching from home.
JP’s reaction after Loon’s clutch bucket 😂 pic.twitter.com/rEeHyyg2fh
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2021
The Warriors struggled against the Pacers Monday night and it took a complete team effort to overcome three quarters of sloppy play and errant 3-point shooting.
Fortunately for Golden State, Looney was in the right place at the right time.