Jordan Poole's hilarious reaction to Kevon Looney's game-winning layup

Taylor Wirth
In this article:
Poole's hilarious reaction to Looney's game-winning layup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Warriors needed a huge basket, they turned to none other than ... Kevon Looney?

Beating the Indiana Pacers 102-100 Monday night at Gainbridge Farmhouse, the Warriors stole a win away from the lowly Pacers thanks to an unlikely score. 

A fourth-quarter Warriors comeback concluded with an offensive rebound and layup from Looney with 13 seconds remaining in the game. 

Looney's basket capped off a very productive night from the center, who scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field while grabbing eight rebounds and three assists. 

Warriors guard Jordan Poole had a similar reaction to Looney's basket as probably most of us watching from home. 

The Warriors struggled against the Pacers Monday night and it took a complete team effort to overcome three quarters of sloppy play and errant 3-point shooting. 

RELATED: How?! Steph puts Sabonis on skates before incredible reverse

Fortunately for Golden State, Looney was in the right place at the right time. 

