Jordan Poole's corkscrew layup eerily similar to Michael Jordan's iconic shot

Jordan Poole has spent his third NBA season trying to mimic Steph Curry, one of the greatest players in the history of the league. That has started to pay off in big ways for the Warriors as they have unleased a lethal lineup in the first three games of the playoffs, with the 22-year-old acting as the key ingredient for the unit.

In the Warriors' Game 3 win on Thursday night in Denver, Poole made a move that looked eerily similar to another NBA legend: Michael Jordan. Not sure if anyone has heard of him.

With under two and a half minutes left in regulation and the Warriors leading by one point, Curry missed a 3-pointer and it appeared the Nuggets would secure the rebound. But Andrew Wiggins came out of nowhere, fought for the extra possession and got the ball back to Curry, who found a wide-open Poole in the right corner.

Instead of taking the 3-pointer, which is a high-percentage shot for the Michigan product, he drove to the basket. When Nuggets forward Jeff Green went up to contest the shot, Poole made an acrobatic, corkscrew layup that put jaws on the floor.

Same play, different Jordans ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/qXBhy6G7hC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2022

JORDAN POOLE, HOW ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/tvSGG9Pj72 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2022

The layup by Poole had shades of Jordan's iconic shot against the Boston Celtics from Jan. 27, 1987, when he drove around Hall of Famer Kevin McHale and then finished with the bucket against fellow Hall of Famer Larry Bird.

Poole has had a historic start to his playoff career, scoring 86 points through his first three games, which is the second most in that span by a Warriors player (106 by Wilt Chamberlain).

For what it's worth, MJ had 88 points through his first three playoff games.

First three playoff games by a Jordan:



â€”Â One Jordan scored 86 points

â€”Â The other Jordan scored 88 points



Can you guess which is which? pic.twitter.com/DIpG2M2nVM — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 22, 2022

Poole isn't Jordan. That's crystal clear. But the impact he is having on the first-round playoff series against the Nuggets is Jordan-esque. Denver has no answer for the guard.

