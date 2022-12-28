Jordan Poole's body transformation product of NBA maturation process

Poole's body transformation product of NBA maturation process originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With great age comes great wisdom and, eventually, great strength.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole, albeit not as obvious as Steph Curry, has begun transforming his body in order to adapt to the physical nature of the NBA.

In speaking to reporters after the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday night, Poole was asked how much muscle he has put on since his rookie 2019-2020 season and if the added strength can help improve his defense.

"I've changed my body a bit since I've got in the league," Poole said. "I don't think it's necessarily how much I've gained, it's more what I've changed. More explosive, more lean. But that also comes with age, right? We're playing against guys that are 35, 36 (years old) these are grown men. We're coming in at 21, 22, you still have little kid bodies. So over time you start to grow, you start to get stronger, you just start to add grown men strength. You apply that to the work you put in in the weight room. It'll transform your body over time."

The most important question, of course, is how much does a stronger Poole bench these days?

"Bruh I haven't benched in ages," Poole joked with reporters. "Do I look like a football player to you, bro? I have not benched in ages."

Poole's explosiveness was on display in the game's final minute, where the fourth-year guard helped seal Golden State's win with two dazzling plays that left Charlotte dazed and confused.

JP HAD PLUMLEE LOST ðŸ˜¬ pic.twitter.com/OYGlSPSPnA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2022

JP HAS EVERYONE GOING WILD pic.twitter.com/p6MsdnMcur — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2022

Although Poole has not put on 15 pounds of muscle as Curry has, his physical and mental maturity already is on display early in his career.

Story continues

And besides, bench press is overrated anyways.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast