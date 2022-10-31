Jordan Poole’s wild 52-second sequence highlights 18-point third quarter

Must-see 52-second JP sequence highlights huge third quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s a Poole Party going on in Little Caesars Arena.

The Warriors were down by 19 points in the third quarter of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday -- and then it turned into the Jordan Poole game.

The young Warriors guard took matters into his own hands, scoring 12 points in 52 seconds.

Poole knocked down his first three with 8:46 remaining in the third quarter, but it was by no means his last.

Two Warriors’ possessions later, Poole sharply cut to the basket and for the easy and-1 layup. The reigning free-throw king got the extra point.

In transition a few moments later, Steph Curry passed the ball to Poole who was waiting behind the arc and then drained the triple with ease.

Seven seconds later, Detroit second-year guard Cade Cunningham’s bad pass was stolen by Poole who ran the ball down to the other end and pulled up from the exact same spot he just sank a three from less than 10 seconds before.

And to no surprise, Poole had a great lively reaction as Pistons coach Dwane Casey was forced to pull a plug on the Poole Party and call a timeout.

But the party was nowhere near over.

Curry found Poole again in transition and tossed him the ball. Before Poole even let the ball go, Curry eerily turned around and started running the other way, foreshadowing what was to come. Splash.

Despite Poole's third-quarter efforts, the Warriors still trailed the Pistons and were down 114-106 with 4:52 remaining in the contest.