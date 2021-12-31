Jordan Poole understands not receiving Rolex from Steph Curry after record

Poole understands not receiving Steph 3-point record Rolex originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sometimes the best gift of all is to simply witness the greatness that is Steph Curry.

When the Warriors superstar broke Ray Allen's all-time NBA 3-point record at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14, third-year guard Jordan Poole couldn't help but be a fan at that moment.

On the record-breaking triple, Andrew Wiggins was credited with the assist, a historic moment that he will forever be a part of. Poole on the other hand was content with just watching Steph make history.

“I wasn’t tripping at all," Poole told Grant Liffmann on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast. "I just wanted to see the shot. As long as I saw the shot go in, I’m good. I was on the court. I had a jersey on. I shook his hand, gave him a hug, I’m good. Wiggs could have that assist. We talked about it, Wiggs could have that assist. They don’t come often, so whenever Wiggs pass it, I’m ok, we’re ok."

After the game, Curry was seen gifting longtime teammates Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and (eventually) Klay Thompson Rolex watches as a thank you for all the years of hard work alongside him that helped allow Curry the opportunity to make history.

Poole, having only played with Curry for two-plus years, was not one of the few who received a watch and understandably so. This was a special moment for Curry and the teammates who have been at his side the longest and the 22-year-old understood that.

"The people that he gave the Rolex to are the people who deserve the Rolex," Poole said. "If I was out there dishing that to him, I would say something, but I wasn’t. Good for them. Andre just better not leave his Rolex, cause I’ll put it in the bag. I’ll take it in the bag and carry it for him."

Hopefully, for Poole, Curry and the Warriors' sake, Steph continues to break records so that another round of Rolex watches can be handed out to some of the younger players next time.

