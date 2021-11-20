Jordan Poole says Warriors' veterans preparing him for playoffs

Poole says Warriors' veterans preparing him for playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole put up a season-high 32 points Friday night as the shorthanded Warriors managed to pull out a 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons.

While speaking with the Warriors Postgame Live crew after the victory, Poole credited his veteran teammates and coaches for helping prepare him for an eventual postseason debut.

"Just teaching me stuff that we need for the playoffs as opposed to game 14 or game 15, coach just told me last game that he isn't coaching me for now, he is coaching me for the when the playoffs come and when the finals come, so I think we all have a pretty clear view of what we want to do and what we need to do to get there," Poole said.

JP says the coaches and veteran players are coaching him up for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/vR0HQROWRu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2021

The Warriors improved their record to an NBA-best 14-2 with the win. Since being drafted in 2019, Poole has not appeared in a playoff game for the Warriors.

Even when Klay Thompson is back in the rotation, Poole still likely will be expected to play major minutes when the postseason rolls around.

Nights like Friday, when Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are out of the lineup are an ideal time to take control and refine his skills for the playoffs.