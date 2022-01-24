Jordan Poole rooting for 49ers to win Super Bowl LVI after losing bet

Poole rooting for 49ers to win Super Bowl after losing bet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, is a cheesehead through and through, but his Green Bay Packers lost to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday at Lambeau Field, and that wasn't good news for the Warriors guard.

Poole lost a bet to an unknown member of the Warriors and he had to wear a 49ers logo chain while walking into Chase Center before the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

After Poole scored a team-high 20 points in the Warriors' 94-92 win over the Jazz, he spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli about the bet and the outcome of the NFC playoff game.

"Yeah, I wasn't wearing that by choice," Poole said. "I just want y'all to know that. Good luck to the 49ers. I hope they go out there and win the whole thing. Shoutout to the Bay."

Poole and the Warriors have next Sunday off, so he will be able to watch the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium with a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line.

Poole might even wear the 49ers logo chain for good luck.

