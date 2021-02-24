Jordan Poole puts up another big game for G League Warriors in bubble

Poole puts up another big offensive game in G League bubble originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Warriors sent Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion and Alen Smailagic to the G League bubble in Orlando, Fla., the goal was for the trio to gain as much experience as possible.

Poole is taking that strategy to heart.

The 21-year-old posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds while dishing out four assists in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 108-95 win over the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.

.@GLeagueWarriors beat the Iowa Wolves, 108-95, to end the night



Jordan Poole: 29 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST@Lwigginton5: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST@iamtc25: 22 PTS, 6 REB

Charlie Brown Jr: 21 PTS, 5-8 3PT pic.twitter.com/wqpmEiC4Mi — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 24, 2021

Tuesday's performance marked another encouraging outing from Poole, who is hoping to factor into the Warriors' backcourt equation after the conclusion of the G League season. While coach Steve Kerr has stressed the importance of development and exposure over wins and losses, seeing Poole consistently put up such high offensive stats surely has the coach taking notice.

In eight games in the Orlando bubble, Poole has showcased the impressive offensive ability that led to the Warriors selecting him as their first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft. The University of Michigan product is averaging 22.4 points and 3.8 assists over 33.8 minutes per game.

However, he still has plenty to learn, as evidenced by his 10 turnovers Tuesday.

Growing pains are likely to happen as Poole hones his craft -- that's partly what the G League is for. As Santa Cruz's time in the bubble continues, Poole surely will continue to improve and, most importantly to Kerr, continue to learn.

Mannion, Smailagic and Jeremy Lin did not play in Tuesday's contest.

