Jordan Poole has 'more sauce' than Steph Curry, Klay Thompson believes

Klay believes Poole has 'more sauce' on his moves than Steph originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Unfortunately for the rest of the NBA, there now is a third Splash Brother.

Jordan Poole's rise from G League prospect to Warriors star throughout the 2021-22 season was among the biggest storylines throughout Golden State's championship run.

With Poole filling in for both Klay Thompson and Steph Curry at different points in the season, the Warriors' offense barely skipped a beat at times.

Thompson joined Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala and co-host Evan Turner on the latest episode of the "Point Forward" podcast, where he raved about the 23-year-old guard and even admitted that he might have saucier moves than Curry.

"[Jordan Poole], we don't do the same things, but we play off each other so well now, because we were staying off the ball with the rock on his hands and I try and space around the perimeter," Thompson said. "And he can pass, that's how good of a passer this man is, he puts it right in the pocket ... it reminds me of Steph so much, but even got a little more sauce on his moves ... they're just different."

Poole's rise to stardom has been an inspiring story after being selected late in the first round of the 2019 draft.

"(He's) pulling up from three, it's great," Thompson added. "And to see the growth, because I could only watch Jordan for the first couple years and then I finally got in the lineup with him. It's incredible, man. I was watching the draft (on June 23) and I was like I can't believe this man was the 28th pick and damn-near (shooting) 50-40-90 in the playoffs? That's crazy."

Before Thompson made his triumphant return to the court in January, Poole's time in the starting lineup was limited, eventually reverting back to a bench role but still playing starting-caliber minutes. He embraced the Sixth Man role and after a mid-season slump as a result of the lineup change, he proved to be a vital piece of the Warriors' offense down the stretch and throughout the playoffs.

Oddly enough, the Warriors had the No. 28 pick again this summer, selecting Milwaukee forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. With the success that Poole is having, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Golden State could have another late-round star on its hands.

