Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson hilariously wrestle for ball like brothers

Jordan Poole and Juan Toscano-Anderson might not be on the same team anymore, but they always will be brothers.

Late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 123-109 2022-23 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Poole and Toscano-Anderson fought like brothers, each diving for the loose ball, resulting in a hilarious wrestling match between the former teammates.

As they fought for the ball, the two appeared to be chirping at each other, which likely was just friendly banter between two former teammates.

Toscano-Anderson might have won the battle and come away with the ball, but Poole and the Warriors ultimately won the war.

Both Poole and Toscano-Anderson have two of the more inspiring stories in the game of basketball and always will share a bond after Golden State's 2021-22 championship run.