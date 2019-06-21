Jordan Poole joins Draymond Green on Warriors, and Andre Iguodala has jokes originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Michigan and Michigan State are bitter, bitter rivals.

So, the trash talk this season between former Michigan State star Draymond Green and Warriors 2019 first-round draft pick Jordan Poole should be incredible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors used the No. 28 pick on the the Michigan guard, and Green's teammate, Andre Iguodala, loved it.

He went to Michigan and we have a bully that went to..... damn rook.... — andre (@andre) June 21, 2019

While Green might give Poole some initial grief, it would be smart for the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year to pump up the rookie as much as possible, as the Warriors will need him to step in right away and contribute. Klay Thompson's torn ACL and Kevin Durant's impending free agency make it imperative that all the young players on the Warriors' roster perform at a high level.

For what it's worth, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Green asked for Poole's number right after the team drafted the Michigan guard.

Bob Myers said Draymond Green was following the draft from a plane and asked to get Jordan Poole's number following the pick. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 21, 2019

[RELATED: 2019 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker]

Green might want to haze the Warriors' newest rookie, but he needs him more than ever, so he probably should keep the ribbing to a minimum.