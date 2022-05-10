Jordan Poole and Jaren Jackson Jr. on being high school roommates, NBA playoffs rivals

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole called for a screen and there was Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. — his high school roommate at La Lumiere Prep — stepping out on the perimeter and staring him down in a stance.

“He got to see me,” Poole thought.

The two players looked like they were in a daze. The Western Conference semifinals wasn't the first time they've matched up. They have had NBA battles and with Poole going to Michigan and Jackson attending Michigan State, they played against each other three times in college.

But this is as big of a role both players have had, and it is happening at the highest level.

“This series is probably the peak moment of basketball for me in terms of like on the court and off the court,” Poole said. “We really used to sit in the room and talk about being in the NBA together and making an impact.”

“It’s funny, it’s really cool at the end of the day,” Jackson added.

Jackson and Poole played one season together for La Lumiere and helped the the powerhouse program win the DICK'S Sporting Goods High School Nationals.

Poole came off the bench most of that season, but his shot-making and shooting was already special. He was highly recruited, but Jackson was the five-star player who had talent evaluators drooling.

As Poole put it, Jackson was so much better than everyone at that stage.

Former teammate Ramon Singh remembers coming from Australia thinking, "I can't wait to fry these kids." That was until the 6-foot-4 Singh met the 6-11 Jackson at the first open gym. He remembers standing behind the corner 3-point line when current UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell skipped a pass to him. He didn't see a defender in sight and prepared to shoot a 3-pointer. Then Jackson launched from near the block and used his 7-4 wingspan to knock the ball out of the air.

"He was literally standing on the block," Singh said. "That was like my first memory, and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' "

That same week, though, it was Poole who caught the attention as a future NBA player. He was pulling up in transition and showcasing the slick handles and crossovers teams see today.

"That first week, it was like, 'Oh my God, this guy is the best player I have ever seen,' " Singh said.

La Lumiere days: 'That's my dog'

Poole is remembered as the goofy, team comedian who sometimes crossed the line and was the reason why coach Shane Heirman would make the team run 33s until someone on the team threw up. The 33s are when players run six lengths of the basketball court in under 33 seconds.

Jackson, on the other hand, was characterized as the good kid. La Lumiere only had around 200 students, but many of those were international students who didn't know much about basketball. When those individuals encountered Jackson, they could hardly tell that he was a big five-star recruit.

"There's so many examples of how he just was a class act," Singh said. "He always remembered everyone's name and was able to speak to everyone really well.

Their different personalities balanced each other out as roommates. They bonded over playing NBA 2K, FIFA and other video games, where Jackson admits Poole won his fair share of the battles.

Poole attended Rufus King high school in Milwaukee before his final season, and Jackson played three years at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. Part of their bond was formed over being two kids away from home at a school in the middle of the woods with a small enrollment.

“We kind of just gained the most natural connection,” Poole said. “That’s my dog.”

Iron Sharpens Iron

Their wasn't much to do at Lumiere, so when Poole and Jackson got tired of playing basketball games and freestyling, it was time to play 1-on-1.

Jackson was the only player Poole played 1-on-1 against because he brought the best put of him

“If I can finish over Jaren, I can finish over anybody,” Poole said. “Being able to go against a real true 6-10, 6-11, athletic NBA prospect, I can’t let you block my shot. I really had to find ways to work around how gifted he was.”

To this day, both players still train together. They both spent parts of their offseason in California working out. Just like Jackson helped Poole become a better finisher around taller players, those summer workouts are where Poole helped Jackson's grow the most.

Poole said he views Jackson as "a guard in a 6-11 body." And that's how workouts were treated last summer. That's also a reason why Jackson has been seen sometimes leading Grizzlies transitions and dribbling from the 3-point line before going to his euro-step move in the paint.

“He kind of led the workouts," Jackson. "I just kind of was doing whatever he wanted. You see his game is very free, instinctive. That’s how he works out.”

Brotherly Bond

Along with the time spent in California working out during the offseason, Poole and Jackson also hang out, text and Facetime whenever they can during the season. They still talk a lot.

And that's saying something for Poole. He stays off his phone and doesn't talk to many people when he's locked in, but he said Jackson is on the short list of exceptions.

Well, not right now.

"After the series, it’s back to normal," Poole said.

Poole and Jackson both had memorable third quarters in Game 1 of the series. They traded 3-pointers in what may have been the most exciting quarter of the series. The Warriors won the game 117-116. Poole finished with a team-high 31 points and made five 3-pointers, and Jackson scored 33 while making six 3-pointers.

After the game, they texted each other about their performances.

While Poole left the rapping in high school, Jackson still takes it serious. He released a rap album titled "Suddenly," which was a seven-song mix that played 16 minutes and 46 seconds.

Jackson complemented Poole's rapping and had an appreciation for his bars. Poole's appreciation for Jackson's music goes even further. In fact, the Warriors had Jackson's recently released album on their playlist during the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

“I’m really a fan,” Poole said. “That’s my brother, so I’m going to support him no matter what. If it was weak, I’ll tell him. It’s really nice, though.”

All of it comes back to this moment, where both players have been two of the biggest rising stars in the NBA.

Both players have seen a lot of each other not just in this series but in their basketball lives. Now that it's the highest level, they'll be keeping track of who wins those 1-on-1 matchups on both ends.

“Alright, let’s see who really better, because if I get a bucket, I’m going to talk my cash to you,” Poole said. “Everybody else, I don’t really care about."

