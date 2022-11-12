Jordan Poole gifts 49ers' Deebo Samuel signed jersey after Warriors-Cavaliers

Bay Area unite: JP gifts Deebo signed jersey after Dubs' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There is no shortage of superstar athletes in the Bay Area, and quite a few could be found at Chase Center on Friday night.

49ers wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were courtside for the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and were seen throughout the game cheering on their Bay Area counterparts.

Deebo was lovin' this play ðŸ—£ pic.twitter.com/y66wRBwXXn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2022

Deebo was loving the fourth quarter performance from the Dubs ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/Z91SX23RWE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2022

After the game, Warriors guard Jordan Poole went over to Samuel and gifted the wide receiver a signed jersey.

JP signed his jersey for Deebo ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/CmJpdMp3Fk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2022

Draymond Green also paid the pass-catchers a visit after the game.

Draymond x Deebo x Aiyuk#BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/3mUAlZWfMq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2022

Both the Warriors and 49ers have championship aspirations this season and after slow starts to each of their respective campaigns, both teams appear to be turning things at the right time.

If both squads live up to their true potential, it should be a good year for Bay Area sports.

