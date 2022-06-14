Jordan Poole gets away with Oscar-worthy flop vs. Marcus Smart in Game 5
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jordan PooleLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Marcus SmartLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
JP hilariously gets away with Oscar-worthy flop vs. Smart originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Jordan Poole is a man of many talents.
The 22-year-old is rising as an NBA star guard, but his theatrics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals got Twitter buzzing.
In the fourth quarter of the intense back-and-forth game at Chase Center on Monday, Poole was guarding Celtics guard Marcus Smart during an inbounds play.
Smart gave Poole a little shove to break away from Poole before Jayson Tatum passed him the ball, but the official called a foul on Smart after Poole grabbed his face and sold the Oscar-worthy flop.
The very next play, Poole made his dramatic performance worth it and hit a jumper.
Even Twitter had a field day with the egregious call.
RELATED: Klay reaches huge NBA Finals milestone alongside Steph, LeBron
Jordan Poole been watching a lot of Premier League soccer pic.twitter.com/J0KOlxTtvO
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2022
Jordan Poole ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/glVBsLrog6
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2022
Marcus Smart after he gets called for a foul off a flop by Jordan Poolepic.twitter.com/QkPIdUTiF3
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 14, 2022
Jordan Poole with the most shameless flop ever ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚
— Bobby, No Valentino (@JBeans_15) June 14, 2022
Legendary flop by Poole
— matt (@sponhourm) June 14, 2022
Poole still has a few games to play as the Warriors are on their way to their fourth championship in eight years. But come postseason, Broadway might just be calling the young guard.