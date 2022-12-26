Jordan Poole ejected from Warriors-Grizzles Christmas Day game

Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in the game.

Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. made a 3-pointer, and Poole appeared to say something in the direction of one of the referees, who quickly assessed a technical foul. On the Warriors' previous possession, Poole was looking for a foul call on a drive to the basket.

The ejection was the first of Poole's career, and now gives him eight technical fouls this season.

Jordan Poole is ejected for second technical and now has eight Ts on the season. The great @WarriorsPR stat man Darryl Arata confirms it is indeed the first time Poole has been tossed in his career. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) December 26, 2022

The Warriors as a team were assessed six technical fouls in the game, including one each on Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson.

Poole made 11 of his 25 shots, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range, grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists and finished the game plus-six.

Poole has scored at least 26 points in four of the five games in which he has played since Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation on Dec. 14.

