Jordan Poole drops politically correct answer on Warriors' lack of free throws

JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe.

Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend all season as they came into the night averaging an NBA-worst 19.3 free-throw attempts per game.

While they aren't getting to the line a lot, they are making the ones they do take at a high clip, shooting 79.3 percent from the free-throw line, the 13th best in the NBA.

Jordan Poole, who went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the Warriors' loss, was asked about the team's lack of attempts this season.

"You asking the wrong person, bro," Poole told reporters in Philadelphia after the game. "You don't want to hear what I got to say. We just got to play through it. That's the politically correct answer. We got to play through it."

Poole likely bit his tongue because an honest answer might warrant a monetary penalty from the NBA.

Poole (92.5) edged out teammate Steph Curry (92.3) for the free-throw percentage title last season, but this season, Poole is shooting just 85.9 percent after Friday's game.

Poole recently spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke about his free-throw shooting and credited his mom for motivating him to be better.

In the case of the Warriors, there's not much Poole's mom can do to help them. Last year, they only took 20.3 per game, which was the fifth lowest total in the NBA. It's an ongoing problem.

Despite having two of the NBA's best free-throw shooters on the team, the Warriors simply can't get to the line enough, and it's a topic Poole isn't interested in answering honestly.

