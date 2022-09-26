Jordan Poole confidently believes he has no ceiling entering 2022-23 season

Poole's great response regarding his ceiling entering season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Jordan Poole thinks the sky is the limit for him and his growth.

Talking to reporters on Sunday at Warriors' Media Day, Poole explained just how much he can improve this season.

"There is no ceiling, so when people talk about ceilings, I don't think there is one," Poole said. "You can always get better at something, on the court, off the court, individually, personally.

"There's always room for growth. There's definitely no ceiling."

Poole's emphasis on being the best person he can be in all facets of his life should come as no surprise. The 23-year-old has improved in every facet of the game since he debuted in the COVID-19-shortened 2019-20 season.

What's more, the former No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft was crucial in helping the Warriors win their fourth championship in eight seasons.

Poole made timely shots and provided the extra spark Golden State needed, whether it was as a starter or off the bench.

Unless something drastic happens, Poole is slotted in as the permanent Sixth Man in Golden State this season, allowing coach Steve Kerr another weapon to run the offense through when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are out of the game.

If his improvement from the 2020-21 season to last season is an indication, Poole has not even scratched the surface of what he can do as a player and fans should be excited to see what he does this season.

With questions surrounding the Warriors on who the point guard of the future is once Steph Curry retires, Poole could be the answer, should he decide to return to the Bay.

