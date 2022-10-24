Jordan Poole comically falls into fan's lap during Warriors-Kings game

JP comically falls into fan's lap during Dubs-Kings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When foul balls go into the stands at a baseball game, fans get to take them home as souvenirs. But when Warriors star Jordan Poole goes into the stands, he must be returned.

Late in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center on Sunday night, Poole was in the right corner and being defended by Sacramento big man Richaun Holmes.

After giving up the ball, Poole was gently shoved by Holmes and the fourth-year Warriors guard fell backward into the lap of a courtside fan.

Poole shared a quick laugh with the fan before returning to the court.

Those courtside fans got a chance to watch Poole's best game of the season as he had a season-high 15 points through three quarters on 5-of-8 shooting.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast