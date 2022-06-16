Jordan Poole celebrates Game 6 Klay Thompson with epic 2011 NBA Draft shirt

JP celebrates Game 6 Klay with epic 2011 NBA Draft shirt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole knows what game it is.

The Warriors’ third-year guard showed up to Game 6 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Thursday with a shirt commemorating Klay Thompson from the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thompson was selected with the No. 11 pick by the Warriors in 2011, and since has built a Hall of Fame career. But with all of his accolades, perhaps what he’s most known for is his “Game 6 Klay” moniker, where Thompson has put up spectacular performances when it has mattered most.

So Poole surely knew exactly what he was doing when he showed up to Game 6 donning his teammate’s likeness, as if to will another Game 6 Klay performance into existence as the Warriors look to close out the Celtics.

In Thompson’s last seven Game 6s, he’s averaging an incredible 28.1 points per game, which includes iconic performances such as 2016 against the Oklahoma City Thunder (41 points, 11 3-pointers), 2018 against the Houston Rockets (35 points, nine 3-pointers) and earlier these playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies (30 points, eight 3-pointers).

Thompson himself admits when he’s slumping, he’ll watch highlights from his famous Game 6s on YouTube.

"Gosh, probably just YouTube 'Game 6 Klay' because there were some very high-pressurized situations I was in,” Thompson told reporters earlier in the Finals. “I ended up shooting the ball well. When you can do it when your back is against the wall, you can do it at any given moment. It's just about keeping that mental strong."

Teammate Draymond Green subscribes to the Game 6 Klay belief as well.

“Game 6 Klay is still Game 6 Klay,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show after the Warriors closed out Memphis in six games. “I think one of the beautiful things about Game 6 Klay is that obviously became this narrative, like this thing people say. Klay really believes that now. Like in his head, he’s like, ‘it's Game 6, of course, I’m going to do this, are you crazy?’... And he believes Game 6 Klay is a real thing, and guess what, if Killa Klay believes it, then I believe it.”

Awesome T-shirt or not, Klay and the Warriors will need to put together a terrific all-around performance Thursday night in order to win their fourth championship in eight seasons.