Jordan Poole with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets
Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/29/2022
Klay Thompson will rest Sunday as the Warriors take on the Pistons, while Jordan Poole is listed as questionable.
With Klay Thompson resting on the second night of a back-to-back, Jordan Poole used the opportunity to start as a chance to continue his hot streak.
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with an assist vs the Detroit Pistons, 10/30/2022
Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes but was sacked four times and picked off twice.
DETROIT (AP) Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak. ''I'm overjoyed for our guys after the work they put in tonight,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. Cunningham had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Pistons won for the first time since their opening game.
Smith celebrated his latest sack with the calf roping celebration made famous by new Ring of Honor inductee Jared Allen
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Playing fearless is fueling success for the Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and the Jazz dominated on both ends of the court Monday night in a 121-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. On offense, the Jazz were equally relentless in knocking down one outside jumper after another.
Russell Westbrook may be deepening his roots in the Los Angeles area despite incessant trade rumors.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
The Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday while Ohio State beat Penn State.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.