Jordan Poole appreciates Klay Thompson praise, shares mutual respect

Poole appreciates Klay's praise, shares mutual respect originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mutual respect among teammates goes a long way towards developing the strong chemistry that all championship teams need.

The Warriors are no stranger to that feeling, as a tight-knit core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led Golden State to three NBA Championships in five-straight Finals appearances.

Third-year guard Jordan Poole has earned that respect from his teammates after a dominant start to what appears to be his breakout season.

Having stacked back-to-back 30-plus point games against the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, Poole has quickly established himself as one of the top scoring threats in the Warriors offense.

Thompson, who Poole is filling in for in the starting five until the five-time All-Star returns to the court, had high praise for 22-year-old Monday night.

Proud vet is an understatement . I’ve seen this man put in the work everyday for the last few years and his future is incredibly bright ✨ 👌🏽 https://t.co/PDLWQG0lO4 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) November 23, 2021

Poole responded to Klay the next day, and it's clear that the respect is mutual.

JP sharing his mutual respect for Klay 🤝



[via Jordan Poole/IG] pic.twitter.com/Szsj0F9YQE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 24, 2021

When Thompson returns, Poole will likely return to the bench, where he will be the clearcut leader on offense for the second unit.

The University of Michigan product has been exciting to watch so far this season, and his breakout campaign could continue, even when Thompson returns.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast