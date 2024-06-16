Jordan Pickford takes blow to the face at England training - day before Serbia Euros clash

Footage shows the moment Jordan Pickford took a flying ball to the face, just one day before England take on Serbia in their opening game of the Euros.

The goalkeeper was in training when he failed to stop the ball with his hands, and instead took a nasty blow to the face.

However, it’s thought manager Gareth Southgate isn’t “concerned”, and he’ll continue to play as normal tonight (16 June).

The game takes place at Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena), Gelsenkirchen, Germany.