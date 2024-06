Jordan Pickford makes England history in clash with Denmark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Jordan Pickford makes England history in clash with Denmark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Jordan Pickford is now England’s record appearance holder at major tournaments after starting in Thursday’s EURO 2024 Group C encounter with Denmark.

The Everton goalkeeper has now played 21 matches at major tournaments for the Three Lions, surpassing previous record holder, former goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

https://x.com/Squawka/status/1803810661887086963

Get the rave on.