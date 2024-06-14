Jordan Pickford confirms John Stones fitness ahead of EURO opener

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has confirmed that John Stones did take a full part in training on Friday.

There was worry yesterday as the Manchester City man set out the Three Lions session through illness.

But Pickford has told reporters that Stones was there amongst the group on Friday ahead of their EURO 2024 opener on Sunday, explaining that the defender was “fit and ready to go”.

Gareth Southgate’s side will look to kick off their campaign with a win over Serbia this weekend with Stones likely to partner Marc Guehi in defence.