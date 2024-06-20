Jordan Pickford breaks 34-year England record at Euro 2024

Jordan Pickford has become England's most-capped goalkeeper at major international tournaments, breaking the 34-year record held by Peter Shilton.

The 30-year-old Everton stopper is appearing at his fourth major international tournament, having made his international debut in 2017.

Pickford's first competitive tournament was the 2018 World Cup, when he played a lead role in England reaching the semi-finals. His save from Carlos Bacca in the round of 16 helped eliminate Colombia in a penalty shootout - the first time England had tasted success in one after years of disappointment.

Three years later, at the delayed Euro 2020, Pickford set an all-time England record for most minutes without conceding (721), overtaking the mark previously set by Gordon Banks. Gareth Southgate's side reached the final against Italy, but lost 3-2 on penalties despite Pickford saving from both Andrea Belotti and Jorginho.

Everton's number one was also in goal for England at the 2022 World Cup, which saw the Three Lions eliminated by France at the quarter-final stage, and he's remained between the posts for Euro 2024 after keeping his place ahead of Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson.

Pickford's appearance against Denmark in England's second group stage game is his 21st in major tournament football, usurping the 20 appearances made by Shilton during his 20-year international career.

Only Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Ashley Cole have appeared more times in tournament football for England than Pickford, who is now level with two of England's most talented players of the 21st century; midfielder Steven Gerrard and forward Wayne Rooney.

England have lofty expectations at Euro 2024 given the talent in their 26-player squad. Kane is fresh off the back from a record-breaking season with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, while Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have enjoyed incredible success with Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively.

Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kobbie Mainoo are three other players identified as being part of England's new 'golden generation', who have drawn comparison to the side of the early 2000s that featured the likes of Gerrard, Rooney, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.