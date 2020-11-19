Jordan Phillips out; De’Vondre Campbell questionable for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals, who play the Seattle Seahawks Thuraday night, released their final injury report of the week, which includes the game status of players. Arizona will have its defensive line depth tested.

Defensive linemen Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips have been ruled out of the game. Peters’ season is done and will land on injured reserve. Phillips misses his second straight game, giving the Cardinals only four healthy defensive lineman, even if Michael Dogbe is elevated from the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Justin Murray, who has ha hand injury, will also miss the game.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (calf) was able to get limited practice reps on Wednesday after sitting out earlier in the week. He is officially questionable and considered a game-time decision. If he is unable to play, rookie Isaiah Simmons will fill in.

Tight end Darrell Daniels saat out all week with an ankle injury but is officially questionable for the game. The same goes for safety Charles Washington (groin). Tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) got limited practice reps on Wednesday for the first time this week and is also questionable.

Out:

DL Corey Peters (knee)

DL Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

OL Justin Murray (hand)

Questionable

LB De’Vondre Campbell (calf)

TE Darrell Daniels (ankle)

TE Maxx Williams (ankle)

S Charles Washington (groin)

