Jordan Phillips says he’s having surgery on torn rotator cuff

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was a regular on the injury report with a shoulder injury in the final weeks of the season and he revealed the extent of his injury while speaking with reporters on Monday.

Phillips said, via the Buffalo News, that he has a torn rotator cuff “and other stuff” in his shoulder. Phillips said that he would have gone on injured reserve if the Bills were not in the playoffs and that he will have surgery to repair the injury.

After having surgery, Phillips will be on the hunt for a new team. He is set for free agency in March.

Phillips was a regular starter when healthy with the Cardinals the last two seasons, but he came off the bench in all but one of his 13 appearances this season. He had 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the regular season and one tackle against the Bengals on Sunday.

