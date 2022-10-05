Jordan Phillips returns to practice; Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Poyer sit out

The Bills got defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back on the practice field Wednesday, but they were missing a number of other players in their first on-field work of the week.

Phillips has not played since Week Two because of a hamstring injury, but he took part in practice as a limited participant. Phillips had six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits in the first two weeks of the year.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said before practice that wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie would take part, but McKenzie wound up sitting out. McKenzie suffered a concussion against the Ravens in last Sunday’s comeback win.

Safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) also sat out on Wednesday. The reigning AFC defensive player of the week told reporters that he’s sore and taking things day by day leading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), and tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) were also out of practice. Center Mitch Morse (elbow), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) joined Phillips as limited participants.

