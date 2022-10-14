Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills this Sunday

The Bills had a lot of players on their injury report this week, but only two of them received designations for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. Phillips missed two games before returning to play 21 snaps against the Steelers last Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been ruled out with an ankle injury. This will be the third straight game he’s missed.

Everyone else who was limited or out of practice at some point this week, including safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), is on track to play this weekend.

