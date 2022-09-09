Jordan Phillips notched two first-half sacks for Bills vs. Rams (video)

Jordan Phillips has come back to the Bills and is starting right where he left off.

The last time Phillips suited up for the team, he had nine sacks in a season. He’s already up to two in one game.

In the Bills’ season opener against the Rams, Phillips had two impressive pushes into the backfield. He took down quarterback Matthew Stafford and made it look pretty easy, too.

Check out the pair of takedowns below:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire