Jordan Phillips notched two first-half sacks for Bills vs. Rams (video)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jordan PhillipsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Jordan Phillips has come back to the Bills and is starting right where he left off.
The last time Phillips suited up for the team, he had nine sacks in a season. He’s already up to two in one game.
In the Bills’ season opener against the Rams, Phillips had two impressive pushes into the backfield. He took down quarterback Matthew Stafford and made it look pretty easy, too.
Check out the pair of takedowns below: