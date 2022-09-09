Jordan Phillips notched two first-half sacks for Bills vs. Rams (video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Phillips
    Jordan Phillips
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Jordan Phillips has come back to the Bills and is starting right where he left off.

The last time Phillips suited up for the team, he had nine sacks in a season. He’s already up to two in one game.

In the Bills’ season opener against the Rams, Phillips had two impressive pushes into the backfield. He took down quarterback Matthew Stafford and made it look pretty easy, too.

Check out the pair of takedowns below:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories