Jordan Phillips had a ‘free-agent visit’ with the Bills

Things might be heating up and gearing toward Jordan Phillips re-signing with the Buffalo Bills soon.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, Phillips had a “free-agent visit” in Buffalo on Monday.

Naturally, the quotes signify how strange that sounds. Not only has Phillips played for the Bills, the 30-year-old did so just last season.

Phillips initially played for the Bills in 2018 and 2019 after the team claimed him off the waiver wire from the Miami Dolphins.

Ahead of 2020, Phillips signed as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. He then returned to Buffalo last offseason via a one-year deal.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in Buffalo’s defensive line rotation for 12 games. Toward the end of the year, Phillips suffered a shoulder injury which eventually required surgery this offseason. When Phillips was on the field, he managed 20 tackles, including three for loss, with 1.5 sacks.

Phillips had his breakout year with the Bills in 2019. He mustered together 9.5 sacks in 16 games that season.

At the end of last year, Phillips expressed his desire to return to the Bills in 2023.

“Yeah, I’m going to figure out a way to get it done,” Phillips said.

