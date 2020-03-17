The Cardinals made a big addition to their offense by trading for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday and they kicked off Tuesday by making a move for a defensive lineman.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to a three-year deal with former Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Phillips spent the last two seasons in Buffalo and came in at No. 72 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league. He had 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Bills last season and has recorded 15 career sacks over a career that began as a Dolphins second-round pick in 2015.

The Cardinals have several impending free agents along their defensive line. Zach Allen and Corey Peters remain under contract for the 2020 season.

Jordan Phillips agrees to deal with Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk