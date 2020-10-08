Jordan Phillips added to Cardinals’ injury report; Chris Banjo upgraded

The Arizona Cardinals released their second injury report of the week on Thursday and it appears that they could have two safeties back in the lineup on Sunday on the road against the New York Jets. Chris Banjo was upgraded to limited, giving some hope both he and Budda Baker can be on the field Sunday after the Cardinals had to use Deionte Thompson and Curtis Riley last week.

The three veterans who got the day off on Wednesday — defensive lineman Corey Peters and receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins — were both back to a full load of work no Thursday.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard, sidelined since the game against the Detroit Lions with a calf injury, was again a non-participant. Tight end Darrell Daniels, who sat out Wednesday’s practice, was also absent Thursday. He has a thigh injury.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips missed practice on Thursday. He was a new addition to the injury report with an illness.

Banjo, recovering from a hamstring injury, was upgraded to limited on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was limited for the second day in a row with a calf injury.

Budda Baker (thumb), Kenyan Drake (chest) and guard Justin Pugh (knee) were again full participants.

Did not practice:

LB Devon Kennard (calf)

TE Darrell Daniels (thigh)

DT Jordan Phillips (illness)

Limited participation:

S Chris Banjo (hamstring)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (calf)

Full participation:

S Budda Baker (thumb)

RB Kenyan Drake (chest)

G Justin Pugh (knee)

WR Larry Fitzgerald (Wednesday rest)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (Wednesday rest)

DT Corey Peters (Wednesday rest)

