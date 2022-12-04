Jordan Nwora with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/03/2022
Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/03/2022
How to watch Wisconsin basketball against in-state rival Marquette on Saturday afternoon:
Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/03/2022
Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points shooting 7 for 10, Tyler Wahl added 15 points and Wisconsin beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime on Saturday. Matt Klesmit scored 13 points and his lay-in over a pair of Marquette defenders with three seconds left put the Badgers ahead 79-77. The Golden Eagles had to go the length of the floor after both teams used timeouts and Wisconsin intercepted long entry passes in consecutive possessions to seal it.
Alberta has become the second Canadian province to prohibit UFC betting amid concerns of impropriety and insider betting.
Shamla Tech Rolled Out Metaverse Platform for NUGEN at DCentral Miami 2022.
Hugo Lloris will tie a national team record for Les Bleus four years after lifting the trophy as captain. Opposite number Wojciech Szczęsny is a penalty-saving, wise-cracking No. 1 who seems to be enjoying the tournament more than any other player. Both get a stage to shine at Al Thumama Stadium trying to deny two of the most feared forwards in Qatar — Kylian Mbappé and two-time FIFA player of the year Robert Lewandowski.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bucks minority owner was courtside for the game against the Lakers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
After the Warriors drilled a barrage of triples to cruise past the Rockets on Saturday, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez made two huge blocks on LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Friday night's game between the Bucks and Lakers.
Jordan Poole dazzled in the second quarter with a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jonathan Kuminga for a dunk.
Andrew Wiggins shoots more than 100 3-pointers most practices, as many reps as needed “until I feel good.” On Saturday night, Wiggins almost made his career-best ninth 3-pointer, but his foot was on the line. “I felt like I was just flowing,” Wiggins said.
Steve Kerr was surprised to hear that Draymond Green passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time 3-point list and sarcastically promised to celebrate the milestone with the team.
Now that Michigan football has won the Big Ten, here’s a quick look at the likely CFP semifinalists, and how we think they’ll be seeded.
TCU lost on Saturday but the Horned Frogs should still be in the playoff. And the decision for the No. 4 seed should be between two teams.
Tom Crean on taking over IU in 2008: 'I had no idea what I was walking into'
The NBA rumor mill has begun to churn, and the Bulls and Lakers are at the center of it.
Draymond Green, at least temporarily, repaired his relationship with the refs in Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Jordan Poole reacted postgame after receiving a technical foul for celebrating on the bench.
Caruso would bolster Milwaukee's depth as Chicago starts to rebuild.
The L.A. Lakers continued to show signs of their potential behind their Big Three with a win over the Bucks in Milwaukee to start six-game road trip.