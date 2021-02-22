Jordan Morris tears left ACL, 3 years after tearing right

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Swansea City's Jordan Morris is stretchered off the field after getting hurt during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Huddersfield, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
  • Manchester City's Eric Garcia, left, and Swansea City's Jordan Morris battle for the ball during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match at Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
1 / 2

Britain Soccer

Swansea City's Jordan Morris is stretchered off the field after getting hurt during a Sky Bet Championship soccer match against Huddersfield, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders.

Morris tore his left ACL on Saturday during Swansea’s 4-1 loss at Huddersfield.

Swansea said he will miss the rest of the English season.

“It’s significant ligament damage,” Swansea coach Steve Cooper said Monday. “Everything we hoped it wasn’t, unfortunately it is. It’s the end of his season for us, and a long road back to recovery. It’s very cruel.”

The injury appears likely to sideline Morris from at least the first eight U.S. World Cup qualifiers, which start in September. There are three additional qualifiers in both January and March 2022.

“Incredibly disappointed for Jordan,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “He’s a big part of our group, both with his qualities as a player and his character. He was relentless in his pursuit to get back on the field after his last injury and we are confident he will overcome this, as well. We will be there to support him every step of the way.”

A description of the incident on Swansea’s website said Morris “landed awkwardly after treading on the ball as he controlled a lofted pass.”

The 26-year-old was loaned by Seattle to Swansea in January for the rest of the English season.

Morris missed a year of action after tearing his right ACL during Seattle's CONCACAF Champions League match at El Salvador's Santa Tecla on Feb. 22, 2018. His next competitive match was the Sounders' MLS opener against Cincinnati on March 2, 2019.

Morris has 10 goals in 39 international appearances. He won the 2015 Hermann Trophy as the top player in college soccer while at Stanford.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Tackle-assist from USMNT’s Adams helps Leipzig pull within two of Bayern

    The USMNT star and RB Leipzig regular sent Matteo Guendouzi onto a mixtape with a well-timed challenge (and maybe a hair pull?).

  • USMNT’s Jordan Morris has ‘serious ACL damage,’ out for season

    Jordan Morris has suffered another horrendous ACL injury, in what was pretty much the worst-case scenario for the USMNT and Seattle Sounders forward.

  • Falcons hire seven new assistants

    Seven assistants were added to the 2021 Atlanta Falcons football staff on Monday morning.

  • Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock

    Plans for seismic surveys to help find oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge have fizzled due to a lack of protection for polar bears, according to a brief statement Saturday from the Department of the Interior. The Kaktovik Inupiat Corp (KIC), the Native-owned company that applied for permission to conduct the survey, failed to do the required work to identify polar bear dens in the region that would be surveyed, Interior spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said in an emailed statement. Alaska's oil production has been waning since the late 1980s, when the state produced more than 2 million barrels of crude per day.

  • Filipe Luis reveals he felt ‘betrayed’ by Jose Mourinho after Chelsea move

    The Brazilian spent one year at Stamford Bridge but swiftly returned to Atletico Madrid after failing to earn a starting role

  • NFL mock draft 3.0: What if the New York Jets land Deshaun Watson?

    SportsPulse: The New York Jets are the only team in the NFL with four first round picks over the next two seasons. What a draft look like if they trade those to Houston for Deshaun Watson?

  • Diego Simeone praises Thomas Tuchel ahead of Atletico’s clash against Chelsea

    The Champions League last-16 first leg in Romania will be the first competitive meeting between the experienced coaches.

  • A team by any other name: why are MLS clubs so keen on rebrands?

    Montreal Impact are now Club de Foot Montréal. They are far from the first North American team to change their identity Montreal’s team celebrate a goal last season when they were still the Impact. Photograph: Mitchell Layton/USA Today Sports In the lineup of 27 Major League Soccer club crests for 2021, there will be three that are new to those who haven’t paid much attention since the end of last season. One belongs to Austin FC who kick off their inaugural campaign as the division’s latest franchise. The other two, however, belong to clubs that have undergone a rebrand. Indeed, the Houston Dynamo have a new badge while Club de Foot Montreal (CF Montreal) have a whole new identity, bringing to a close their history as the Montreal Impact. This comes after the Chicago Fire unveiled a new look for 2020 and DC United changed badges in 2015. Of MLS’s 10 founding franchises, the New England Revolution are the only ones to have kept their original crest this long. Four (Dallas Burn, Kansas City Wiz, New York/New Jersey MetroStars and the San Jose Clash) have changed identities entirely and go by different names. New isn’t always better, though, and rebrands aren’t always popular. In fact, over 5,000 aggrieved Montreal fans have signed a petition in protest at the club’s new identity. “We weren’t expecting the Impact to do something so drastic,” Felipe Vera, a member of the Ultras Montreal group that launched the petition, told the Montreal Gazette. “To change something like that, it’s kind of like saying what happened before is no longer considered.” The Chicago Fire’s 2020 rebrand caused such disgruntlement among supporters that the club has already vowed to design a new badge for next year. Outside MLS, rebrands aren’t so common. So why do MLS teams go to the bother? What tangible value do they get out of a new badge, new colours or even a new name? “A strong visual identity can be a powerful gateway drug to a soccer addiction,” explains Matthew Wolff, the man who has designed crests for Los Angeles FC and New York City FC and has been hired to work on the new Chicago Fire badge for next season. Indeed, the aim of any rebrand of a club is almost always to attract new fans, whether they be local or further afield. Sporting KC present perhaps the best case study for clubs looking to achieve this. This was a franchise that, as the Kansas City Wizards, sold around 600 season tickets per season around the mid-2000s. Merchandise revenue in 2006 totaled just $30,000. Now, Sporting KC sell at least 10,000 season tickets, on top of around $1m in merchandise, a season. While MLS – and soccer’s growth as a whole in the US – has helped boost income, the club’s new identity also played a part. MLS itself was rebranded back in 2014 ahead of its 20th season. That the boot and ball disappeared from the league’s logo was reflective of how clubs have moved away from literal representatives of the sport and towards iconography related to local geography and mythology. See, for example, how the Houston Dynamo removed the soccer ball from their old badge in favour of an abstract ‘HD’ symbol that pays tribute to the city’s waterways. North American soccer fans no longer need a literal ball to recognise a soccer team. “Sports fandom is a way to express civic pride. Ideally, a soccer club feels like a reflection of its community,” says Wolff. “The crest is an illustration of that reflection. Ideally, supporters will see themselves – their community, their values – in their club and their club’s crest.” The rebranding of clubs isn’t too common outside North American soccer, but it should be noted MLS is a league very much still in its infancy, even as it approaches its 30th anniversary. It hasn’t gone through the process that most other soccer leagues went through at the start of the 20th century, when Newton Heath became Manchester United and Woolwich Arsenal became just Arsenal. Juventus controversially redesigned their crest for the start of the 2017/18 season, with the Italian club coming up with what they believed to be “a symbol of the Juventus way of living,” whatever that means. But while the new ‘J’ badge is drastically different from the clipart crest that went before, Juve still play in black and white. They’re still called Juventus. A number of MLS clubs have gone much further in their rebrands, and the further you go, the more risk is attached. To look forward, it’s sometimes safer to look back first. Inspiration can often be found in the past with kit designs currently going through a phase of retro fixation. While not an MLS franchise, the New York Cosmos did this for their relaunch in 2010 having found worldwide fame in the 1970s and 80s thanks to their association with players such as Pele. “Often we would look at historical assets and the legacy of the team to balance retro with contemporary, but even so, a team needs to reinvigorate its creative presentation from season to season,” explains Nathen McVittie who worked as a creative for the Cosmos. “You cannot simply continue to use what was made last year in the digital age – but you must evolve, keeping many of the flavours fans have come to expect while adding something fresh to engage them.” Some clubs look to transcend soccer with their identities as lifestyle brands. Paris Saint-Germain have done this through their partnership with Air Jordan, which Wolff worked on, while USL Championship franchise Oakland Roots have leaned into their advocacy for social justice and equality. When LAFC revealed their new art deco-inspired, winged club icon over a year before their entry to MLS, they sold thousands of branded hats before a single jersey was shifted. It was a move straight out of the New York Yankees playbook - make the brand stand for something other than just the sport being played. Not everyone can emulate the New York Yankees, though, and coming up with something from scratch is easier than overhauling and rebranding a club that has already embedded itself in the public consciousness. Rebrands are risky that can leave some fans disillusioned. The bet owners make is that a new badge and identity will attract more supporters than it loses. That the numbers that sign the petitions won’t outweigh those who buy a season ticket for the first time. Sometimes they are more trouble than they’re worth, but other times they can revive a club.

  • Buddy Hield with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls

    Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/20/2021

  • Alex Smith calls Colin Kaepernick's NFL absence 'tragic': 'Country wasn't ready for it'

    "To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini ban

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • How Naomi Osaka became the most formidable force in women's tennis

    When Jennifer Brady walks out to face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Melbourne final, she will be taking on the human equivalent of a Formula One car, according to Osaka’s physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Of course, any trainer will naturally talk up his or her client – that’s just part of the job. But in Osaka’s case, the last fortnight has done much to support Nakamura’s claim. Always nifty around the court, she has added a new level of dynamism to her game this year – especially when returning serve. Starting from a wrestler’s crouch, Osaka has been moving into her first step with such power and balance that even Serena Williams – the best server the game has seen – was broken four times in nine attempts during Thursday’s semi-final. “Naomi is an unbelievable athlete,” Nakamura told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview. “She is explosive, agile, and that’s why I compare her to a Formula One car. People say that her 120mph serve and her forehand are her weapons, but I think her speed can be a weapon too. “I worked with Maria Sharapova for eight years,” Nakamura added. “Maria built her legacy on the court. But with Naomi, it’s just another level. As an athlete but also as an activist, she has a different voice and she has a different vibe. “After Sharapova, I thought I had enough of travelling around the world and being with athletes one-on-one,” said Nakamura, who joined Osaka’s camp in July. “I had dedicated my life to the tour, and I didn’t see how anyone could go above and beyond Sharapova. But when I started working with Naomi, I thought ‘This is a different experience.’” Naomi Osaka exclusive column: ‘Why I use my voice in the fight for what is right’ If she can overcome Brady – the 22nd seed from the USA – on Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, Osaka will move to four majors, one behind Sharapova on the chart. But these are very different stories. Sharapova’s titles were spread over nine different seasons, and the pursuit of them ate up almost the entirety of her career. Whereas Osaka feels like she is only just beginning. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams – a statistic that she could improve to four out of five tomorrow. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. As a Japanese citizen who has lived in the USA for most of his life, Nakamura understands the tension between Osaka’s different ancestral heritages. He also uses his two languages to “draw on different parts of Naomi. When I am trying to fire her up, I sometimes speak English and sometimes Japanese. I am still playing with it. “I think that cultural diversity is a gift,” Nakamura added. “Japanese culture is very strong on discipline. Physically, we tend to be on the small side. But Naomi has that blend, just like Tiger Woods, who once claimed he was ‘Cablinasian’. Her father is from Haiti and her mother is Japanese. “It’s interesting to compare her with Maria, who had that Russian mindset that ‘I will do whatever it takes.’ Naomi is more introverted, but someone with a lot of inner strength. Her capacity to train, the intensity she can handle, goes above and beyond anything I had expected.”

  • Victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern in Bundesliga

    After scoring the winning goal to help Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday, Amin Younes’ first thought was for the victims of a racist attack. The 27-year-old Younes ran straight to the sideline, where he held up a commemorative shirt bearing the name and portrait of Fatih Saraçoğlu, one of nine people with immigrant backgrounds killed in a rampage by a gunman in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Frankfurt’s players had warmed up for the league game wearing the commemorative tops with “say their names” across the front, and individual victims’ names and faces on the back.

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]

  • Projecting the NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James maintains top perch

    LeBron James leads the superstar names who get the nod for Seerat Sohi's All-Star Game starter picks.