Jordan Morris scores two late goals to rally Sounders to 3-2 victory over Dallas

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored two goals late in the second half and the Seattle Sounders rallied from two goals down to beat FC Dallas 3-2 in a wild finish Saturday night.

Neither club scored until rookies Logan Farrington and Patrickson Delgado teamed up for a goal in the 66th minute to give Dallas (5-9-5) a 1-0 lead. Delgado took a pass from Farrington and found the net for the third time this season. Farrington's assist was his second.

Delgado notched his third assist of the campaign four minutes later on a goal by rookie Petar Musa for a 2-0 advantage. Musa was coming off a hat trick in a 5-3 victory over visiting Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

The Sounders (6-7-7) closed within a goal in the 78th minute when Raúl Ruidíaz took a pass from Albert Rusnák and scored. It was his eighth netter this season.

Morris accounted for the equalizer when he headed in a shot with an assist from Rusnák — his ninth of the season — in the 88th minute for Seattle’s first corner-kick goal of the season.

Morris used an assist from Obed Vargas to score the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. It was the seventh goal of the season for Morris with six of them coming in the last seven matches. The goal was the 60th of Morris' career, moving him past Fredy Montero for second most in club history.

Stefan Frei had three saves for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved six shots for Dallas. Paes had two saves and Frei one in a scoreless first half.

Dallas was on a six-match winless skid when it fired Nico Estévez. The club had won its first two matches under interim manager Peter Luccin, beating St. Louis City and Minnesota United and was trying to win three in a row for the first time since late in the 2020 season.

Dallas falls to 1-11-4 all time in Seattle with its lone victory coming in 2011. Dallas (0-7-3) and St. Louis City are the only clubs without a victory on the road this season.

The Sounders earned their third home victory of the season and lead the all-time series 15-8-10, outscoring Dallas 50-35.

Dallas returns home to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Seattle will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

