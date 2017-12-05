Jordan Matthews, Shaq Lawson head to injured reserve

The Bills have shut down a pair of players with four games left in the regular season.

The Bills announced that they have placed wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive end Shaq Lawson on injured reserve.

Matthews came to the team in an August trade with the Eagles and suffered a chest injury in his first practice with the team. He recovered in time for the start of the regular season, but missed time with a thumb injury and has had knee problems recently. He played in 10 games and caught 25 passes for 282 yards in what is the final year of his current contract.

Lawson, a 2016 first-round pick, has an ankle injury. He started 10 of the 11 games he played this season and had his fourth sack of the year against the Patriots last Sunday.

Defensive end Cap Capi and wide receiver Brandon Reilly were summoned from the practice squad to round out the 53-man roster.