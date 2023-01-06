Jordan Mason posts perfect Brock Purdy meme showing 49ers rookie growth

Mason posts perfect Purdy meme showing 49ers growth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy are two 49ers rookies already playing like grizzled veterans to start their NFL careers.

But they did experience one head-scratching moment together on the gridiron -- their miffed handoff attempt earlier this season -- that quickly morphed into a viral meme.

On Thursday night, the rookie running back shared a meme on his Instagram story that cleverly compared that blunder to Mason and Purdy celebrating his fourth-quarter touchdown run in the 49ers' overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Mason's 14-yard scamper against the Raiders marked his first career touchdown run. After crossing the goal line, Mason sprinted to the corner of the end zone with Purdy, pointing at the football that now is a proud souvenir representing a memorable milestone.

The botched handoff occurred during San Francisco’s 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 when Purdy relieved veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo early in the fourth quarter. Purdy, on his second snap of the night and 13th of his career, turned to his left and tried to hand the ball to Mason, who was expecting the handoff on the other side. The rookie quarterback realized his mistake, tucked the ball in and plunged forward for a five-yard gain.

Troy Aikman cackling at this 49ers play featuring backup QB Brock Purdy handing the football the wrong way. ðŸˆðŸ˜‚ #MNF pic.twitter.com/FAccTf5oRz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2022

It’s been a unique rookie season for both Mason and Purdy. "Mr. Irrelevant" Purdy and the undrafted Mason both entered training camp buried on the 49ers' stacked depth chart.

Story continues

Injuries and trades, however, have Purdy and Mason in positions to heavily contribute to the team's Super Bowl hopes.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast