Jordan Mason always billed 49ers as perfect match to showcase running style

Running backs coach Anthony Lynn knew that Jordan Mason was going to flash once he put the pads on, and the 49ers rookie did not disappoint in the club’s second preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Mason racked up nine carries for 57 yards, showing the burst out of the backfield that Lynn promised he would. The 49ers have been a perfect fit for the Georgia Tech product, but Mason knew that would be the case long ago.

“This just fit my running style so I was like, ‘Why not? Let’s go.’ ” Mason said on Tuesday. “Eight yards deep behind the QB, let’s go wide zone, let’s go inside zone. I think that fits my run style.”

As a high-value undrafted free agent, the Northern Tennessee native knew choosing the 49ers would be to his benefit. Mason felt he would be able to take advantage of the outside-zone scheme that coach Kyle Shanahan uses, and show why he could be a valuable asset to the club.

“Just honored and blessed, knowing that I’m in the 1 percent,” Mason said. “I’m just here to make my family, and people that support me, proud. Just putting on for the 615.”

Mason is accustomed to a running-back-by-committee approach after splitting carries with Jahmyr Gibbs at Georgia Tech. When Mason arrived in Atlanta as a freshman, the program utilized a triple-option style of offense, but in 2020, Geoff Collins was named head coach and implemented an outside-zone style that prepared the ball carrier for his time with the 49ers.

In four seasons as a Yellow Jacket, Mason appeared in 43 games and carried the ball 449 times for 2,349 yards, 17 touchdowns and a 5.2 yards-per-carry average.

The rookie running back knows that it will be a challenge to make the final 53-man roster, but if Mason can put together another performance on Thursday evening facing the Houston Texans like he did in Minneapolis, the decision for the 49ers front office will be that much more difficult.

For now, Mason will take advantage of everything his can learn from his fellow running backs, as well as Lynn, who could be his biggest advocate.

“Coach said to me, ‘I just like the way you finish forward.’ ” Mason said.

The 49ers final preseason contest kicks off at 5:15 p.m. PT Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

