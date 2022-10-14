Jordan Mailata set to return to Eagles lineup Sunday

The Eagles are set to have their entire starting offensive line in place as they try to beat the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata did not play against the Cardinals last weekend because of a shoulder injury, but he was able to practice the last couple of days. Mailata did not receive an injury designation for the game, which leaves him on track to play against Dallas.

Left guard Landon Dickerson and center Jason Kelce each missed time against Arizona with ankle injuries, but they practiced all week and join Mailata in not having injury designations for this weekend.

The only Eagles players who did receive injury designations are cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder) and defensive end Janarius Robinson (ankle). Both players are listed as questionable to face the Cowboys.

