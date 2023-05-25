Jordan Mailata named the Eagles most underappreciated player in a ranking of NFC teams

The Eagles are stacked in almost every position, with the offensive line among the top football groups.

With a couple of All-Pros and future Hall of Famers (Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson) on the roster, it’s easy to forget that the team’s star left tackle is a former Australian Rugby prodigy that just started playing American football.

In a ranking of every NFC team’s most underappreciated player by NFL.com, Jordan Mailata made the list for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Mailata

OT · Age: 26

APY: $16 million (11th among left tackles). According to computer vision, Mailata was able to keep defenders away from runners behind him — or to the two gaps to either side of him — longer than any other left tackle in 2022. PFF gave him the ninth-best overall grade among all tackles last season. I really like tracking Mailata, as the former rugby player is still new to this game. Thus, he’s probably still a ways away from peak performance, which is frightening for all Eagles opponents.

As part of the International Pathway Program – aimed at increasing participation in the NFL from around the world – Mailata initially started at the IMG Institute in Florida after joining four other hopefuls.

After being selected by the Eagles in the 2018 draft, Mailata spent multiple seasons on the practice squad before finally making his NFL debut, replacing injured rookie Jack Driscoll in the third quarter of a game against Washington.

He made his first start in Week 4, finishing his first season in the NFL with 15 appearances and ten starts.

After impressing under Jeff Stoutland, Mailata was rewarded with a four-year, $64 million contract, including $40.85 million guaranteed.

Now one of the best-left tackles in the NFL, Mailata will look to make his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

