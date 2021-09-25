The Eagles won’t have their starting left tackle for Monday Night Football.

Coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Saturday that Jordan Mailata will be out for the Week Three game against the Cowboys. Andre Dillard will start.

Sirianni said that Mailata will not be going on injured reserve.

As to Dillard, Sirianni has faith. “I’ve seen him have confidence,” Sirianni said regarding Dillard’s performance in practice following Mailata’s knee injury, which happened this week. “I’ve seen him be able to shut the pass rush down in our practice. We gave him a couple different looks of different scout team players to go against, and I feel really confident in Andre, and he should feel confident in himself.”

We’ll see Monday night whether the confidence is warranted.

Jordan Mailata is out for Monday night, but he’s not going on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk