Jordan Mailata likely out in Week Three with knee sprain

The Eagles will likely be without their left tackle on Monday night and possibly longer.

Jordan Mailata sprained his knee at the end of Thursday’s practice, the Eagles announced on Friday.

Mailata was not listed on Philadelphia’s Thursday injury report because he finished practice but later told trainers about the injury. Several reporters took note that he was not on the field as practice began on Friday.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Mailata is not expected to miss extended time with the injury.

With Mailata is sidelined, Andre Dillard appears likely to get the nod at left tackle. he was a first-round pick in 2019 and started four games for the Eagles that season. He suffered a torn bicep last August and missed all of the 2020 season.

