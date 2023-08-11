Jordan Mailata: First-round pick Nolan Smith like a "mini Haason Reddick"

After the Eagles drafted him in the first round this April, edge rusher Nolan Smith said there are "so many questions that I’ve got to ask" his new teammate Haason Reddick about succeeding as NFL pass rusher.

It seems Reddick has provided some detailed answers to the younger players. Eagles right tackle Jordan Mailata's mind went right to Reddick when he was asked about the impression that Smith has made during practices this summer.

“Mini Haason Reddick, man,” Mailata said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s elusive, quick, he’s a smart player.”

The Eagles have used Smith in a variety of spots during training camp and the rookie said he tries "to be a Swiss Army knife" who can fit any need his team has for him. He made his bones rushing the passer, though, and everything he picks up from Reddick will help his chances of thriving in that role in the coming years.