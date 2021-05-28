Jordan Mailata the favorite in Eagles left tackle battle?

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
As the Eagles progress through offseason workouts and towards the 2021 regular-season opener, position battles are being played out and none more important than at left tackle.

Andre Dillard is the former first-round pick and Jordan Mailata is the athletic marvel who’s only been playing the sport for less than a decade. With Dillard out last season, Mailata had a breakout campaign at left tackle and during the first week of OTAs, the former rugby player is running with the first-team offensive line.

New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has preached competition and it won’t be shocking to see Dillard and Isaac Seumalo have to fight to hold off Mailata and Landon Dickerson respectively.

