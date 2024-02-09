Jordan Mailata "excited to be headed in a new direction" with Kellen Moore

After the Eagles lost six of their final seven games to end a once-promising 2023 season, right tackle Jordan Mailata knew the question wasn't whether changes were coming.

Mailata said he knew "there has to be a finger pointed somewhere" in the wake of such a crushing end and the Eagles pointed one at the guy running the offense. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was dismissed after his first season on the job and he was replaced by former Cowboys and Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The scope of the changes to the system haven't been revealed to Mailata yet, but he said this week that he's looking forward to a fresh start.

“I know he’s bringing in a new offense,” Mailata said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Hopefully, it’s similar to what we’ve been running. I assume it is. If you watch the film and what I’ve seen from Dallas, it kind of looks the same. It might be different terminology. But I’m excited to be headed in a new direction.”

The Eagles will be hoping that the direction will be similar to the way they were going during their 10-1 start to the season because anything else is likely to lead to a lot more finger pointing in Philadelphia.