Jordan Mailata dealing with knee sprain as MNF matchup vs. Cowboys looms
He got rolled on at the end of Thursday’s practice.#Eagles are still evaluating. https://t.co/jPYbfy3aSI
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 24, 2021
The Eagles and Cowboys won’t kick off until Monday evening and that’s good news for a Philadelphia training staff that’ll need to get Jordan Mailata healthy.
The Eagles star left tackle suffered a knee sprain during Thursday’s practice and Andre Dillard will take first-team reps in his absence.
Mailata signed a new deal recently and is one of the NFL’s highest-graded left tackles through three weeks of action.
