Jordan Mailata dealing with knee sprain as MNF matchup vs. Cowboys looms

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles and Cowboys won’t kick off until Monday evening and that’s good news for a Philadelphia training staff that’ll need to get Jordan Mailata healthy.

The Eagles star left tackle suffered a knee sprain during Thursday’s practice and Andre Dillard will take first-team reps in his absence.

Mailata signed a new deal recently and is one of the NFL’s highest-graded left tackles through three weeks of action.

